On Ronelle’s Radar: Spotty storms still possible the next few days

Leftover showers and storms early this morning will favor portions of South Central and Southeastern Kansas but they’re on the way out. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Elk County until 7:45am.

A thundershower in Central and Eastern Kansas still can’t be ruled out during the afternoon as this system pushes to our east. Highs will be cooler than normal in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Wednesday overall won’t be as stormy or damp, skies remain mostly to partly cloudy. A few isolated storms are possible in Western Kansas by the evening.

One or two of these storms could become marginally severe and produce a large hail/damaging wind threat. The overnight looks much drier with the exception of random shower in our northern communities through sunrise.

Another Marginal Risk of Severe Weather will be confined to Western and Northern Kansas late in the day Thursday. Any storms in the area during the evening should stay along and north of I-70.

Lingering storms Friday morning will bring a slightly greater risk of severe weather closer to Northeastern Kansas early in the day.

Shower and storm chances over the weekend look to occur mainly during the evening and overnight.

The official start of summer is Friday and it’ll begin with a sizzle. Area highs will be around 90 on Thursday and widespread 90s are looking likely on Friday.