On Ronelle’s Radar: Stay weather aware, severe storms possible late Thursday

A few storms will be possible this morning. Severe weather isn’t expected but any storms could still be capable of heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and small hail. A boundary is sitting to our south but will move back in our direction and bring the area a better chance of storms later today.

Any early storms around should move out by midday. We’ll also have to watch out for some fog in Western Kansas where there’s a Dense Fog Advisory until 10am.

After another warm, muggy start we’ll heat back up into the 90s with a few spots hitting the triple digits. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for a portion of South Central Kansas through this evening.

We’ll need to be weather aware after 3pm. This is when our next chance of storms will begin to develop. As the boundary moves toward Kansas we’ll see storms start to the southwest.

These will fill into the rest of the area through the remainder of the afternoon and during the evening. Isolated severe storms are possible with large hail and damaging winds being the main threats.

Storms will lose their punch during the overnight and then we’ll start our Friday much drier.

The boundary will continue to wobble in the area and keep conditions unsettled. A chance of storms returns Friday afternoon and evening, they should be isolated in nature.

A leftover shower or two is possible Saturday morning, especially in Central Kansas. Whether it’s in your driveway or at a larger venue, fireworks displays are looking mainly dry and warm. There could be an unlucky few that see a shower or storm in the afternoon and evening.

Another wave of potential storms moves into Western Kansas during the night and one or two could be strong to severe.

We’ll see more of these impulses through early next week as a slim chance of storms remains in the forecast. We’ll have to endure more hot and humid days too as highs stay in the 90s.