On Ronelle’s Radar: Staying dry and heating up

Same story, different day when it comes to high pressure in the region keeping Kansas dry and sunny. Expect a muggy but quiet start to the day.

Heat and humidity get turned back up now that our winds have switched back out of the south. Highs jump back into the middle to upper 90s. A city or two could sneak up to 100.

Skies stay dry tonight with a few clouds moving through as lows fall into the 60s.

Between this evening and Friday, a cold front will drop into Kansas from the north. With the exception of an isolated shower or storm in Northwestern Kansas late Friday everyone will stay dry.

We’ll also get a little relief. More so in our northern communities where highs will be in the middle 80s to low 90s. Southern parts of the state will warm into the low to middle 90s. A small chance of a shower or storm late Friday night along the Kansas/Nebraska line will be the start of a slightly unsettled trend.

There’s a better chance of a storm or two late Saturday and during the night when an isolated storm in our northern counties could turn severe.

Rain chances next week still look slim. Most temps will be above normal and a reminder that it’s still technically summer.

Hurricane Dorian has strengthened back to a major category 3 with 115 mph winds but we’ll see more weakening from here. The Carolina coast will experience hurricane force winds, life-threatening storm surge, and flooding through today.

Dorian is tracking north and makes a northeasterly turn by the afternoon. This will take tropical storm and hurricane conditions to the Virginia coast by Friday. Heavy rain and gusty winds will track up the Northeastern coast before we can say goodbye to Dorian late in the weekend.