On Ronelle’s Radar: Staying hot without much rain, turning unsettled Thursday

Tuesday will look and feel a lot like how we started the work week. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with gusty winds. Starting warm this morning and then heating back up into the 90s.

The dry, gusty, and hot conditions will prompt high fire danger in far Western Kansas, this will likely happen again Wednesday.

High pressure continues to be the dominant feature keeping us mainly dry and sunny. However, in the heat of the afternoon a pop up shower or storm is possible between Central and Eastern Kansas.

As a disturbance continues to sit to our west the Kansas/Colorado line could also see a shower or storm once we get into the evening. Any rain on Storm Tracker Radar should lose its energy and fizzle out after sundown.

The overnight will be dry with mostly clear skies and lows in the 60s to low 70s. Winds will lose a little bit of their edge during the night but it’ll still be breezy.

We’ll do this all again Wednesday. It’ll be gusty, hot in the 90s, high fire danger to the west and an isolated shower or storm will be possible in the afternoon and evening.

A cold front that’s been sitting to our northwest will be on the approach late Wednesday night into Thursday. As the front moves in Thursday it could spark a shower or storm but rain looks more likely by the evening and during the night.

This front will stall out over Kansas and wobble back and forth, keeping showers and storms in the forecast through the weekend. Stronger storms will be possible and the potential will need to be monitored later this week.

If Dad wants to break out the grill or spend time outside for Father’s Day, Sunday shouldn’t be a washout but we’ll need to keep an eye on the radar. More clouds and rain chances will cool us down into the low 90s. Northwest Kansas will be behind the front and see the coolest highs in the 80s. We should be able to dry back out by next Monday.