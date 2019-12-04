On Ronelle’s Radar: Staying pleasant before next rain chance

Pleasant conditions continue into our Wednesday, just with a few more clouds and a small chance of a sprinkle.

It’s another seasonably cold start this morning and then we’ll be able to shed the coat again during the afternoon. Patchy clouds track through the state from west to east.

Light winds switch back out of the south and help highs turn mild again in the 50s to low 60s.

The chance of a sprinkle or two will be late in the day, mainly across southern parts of the area and close to the Kansas/Oklahoma line.

After sundown, lows fall into the 20s to 30s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

We’re still expecting a slightly better chance of rain Thursday. A few showers will be possible from late morning to evening.

Highs will start to slip a bit into the 40s to 50s. We’ll dry back out by Friday but widespread highs in the 40s will make it the coolest day of the week after a cold front comes through.

The weekend looks nice with a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the 50s. Another cold front early next week will cool us back down into the 30s and 40s and could spark a few snowflakes or raindrops. The chance of wintry weather isn’t looking great but it’ll continue to be monitored.