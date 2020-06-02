On Ronelle’s Radar: Staying unseasonably hot over the coming days

We’ll start the day dry again after overnight showers to the northwest quickly fizzled out. Winds will continue to blow in from the south keeping temps warm this morning. Highs will quickly rise all the way into the 90s.

Dew points in the 60s will give the air a muggy feel but the humidity won’t be oppressive. After 3pm or 4pm, we’ll need to monitor a Marginal Risk of severe weather in Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska.

A few storms will develop ahead of an approaching front. An isolated severe storm could be capable of hail and strong wind gusts. A shower or storm could make it’s way down into Southwest Kansas. After sundown any storms will quickly lose their energy, weaken, and start to fizzle out.

Winds will remain out of the south overnight, keeping lows warm in the 60s. Wednesday starts dry with the exception of a leftover shower to the north early in the day. A front will spark some evening storms that will continue into the overnight.

The greatest risk of severe weather will be along and north of I-70. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. Storms will track northwest to southeast into early Thursday morning.

Hot temperatures and humid conditions (moisture) will act as fuel for more potential storms.

An isolated severe storm risk includes the majority of the area Thursday.

There will be a similar timeline. We’ll need to stay weather aware late in the afternoon, evening, and possibly into the overnight. It’ll stay slightly unsettled into the weekend but these rain and thunderstorm chances won’t help to cool us down. Highs will stay in the 90s and could reach the triple digits in spots later this week, especially to the west.