On Ronelle’s Radar: Staying warm Thursday before next front brings changes

Winds will still be gusty today and will be strongest in Central and Eastern Kansas during the morning hours.

Fire danger isn’t as high but conditions should still be monitored closely before our next chance for moisture arrives. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for a few of our easternmost counties and a Fire Weather Warning has been issued for Texas county in Oklahoma.

The strong southerly flow will keep us mild this morning. Highs warm up well above average again into the 70s to 80s. Some record highs could be tied or broken. The forecast high for Wichita today is 77 with a record high of 79 set back in 2007.

Winds will start to switch back out of the north today as our next cold front approaches but that won’t impact our temperatures much. High pressure to the west will keep skies mostly sunny to partly cloudy too.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight and there will be a wide range in lows as cooler air seeps in from the north. We’ll drop to the 30s to 50s.

South Central Kansas will start the day with mostly cloudy skies and the deck will be low. Low clouds and the potential for some fog could produce some mist, drizzle, or sprinkles. Clouds will fill into the rest of the area as the day goes on.

The front will move in and a northerly breeze will cool everyone down into the 50s to 60s. This will be the start of a cooling trend that continues through the weekend.

Rain showers will begin to fill into the rest of the area Friday night into Saturday. Some snow will mix into portions of Northwest Kansas, especially closer to the Kansas/Colorado line. The rain/snow mix will change back over to rain Saturday morning.

Rain is likely through Saturday and into Sunday. The bulk of the cooler air will settle in as highs fall into the 40s to 50s. Before the system moves out there could be another brief rain/snow mix to the northwest.

We’ll dry out through Sunday and into the holiday week but clouds will be on the increase again. This will be a sign of another approaching system.

Starting late Monday, more rain will be possible and this chance will continue through Tuesday. We should dry back out by Wednesday. So far, Thanksgiving is looking sunny and cool in the 50s.