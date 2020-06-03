On Ronelle’s Radar: Steamy day, stormy evening Wednesday

Storms that fired up to the west yesterday evening have weakened and fizzled out. A front has moved in from the north and will stall out today. This disturbance combined with the heat and humidity will keep conditions unsettled.

There could still be a leftover shower or sprinkle around to the west and north but most of us will go through the morning and afternoon dry. We’ll turn steamy again under partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 90s across the area.

We’ll have to turn our eyes to the sky once we get into the evening. Storms will move into Western Kansas from Colorado. A storm or two could develop on the Kansas side. Some storms could be strong to severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the main storm threats.

After sundown, storms will form into a complex and track east and southeast through the night.

By early Thursday morning any leftover storms should mainly be east of Wichita.

Temperatures will quickly rebound back into the 90s after a warm morning. More storms move in from the west Thursday evening when there will be an isolated severe storm risk. Hail and wind will be the main threats again.

Storms will weaken overnight and most should fizzle out by early Friday.

A couple more impulses will keep a small chance of a shower or storm around between late Friday and Saturday. There’s some hope on the horizon when it comes to temperatures as highs by the middle of next week drop into the 80s. Until then, we’ll have to endure more steamy days.