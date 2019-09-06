On Ronelle’s Radar: Steamy start to the weekend

Another cold front is sliding through Kansas now but we won’t see any rain today from this one. So that means it’s another calm and quiet start to the day with temperatures this morning in the 60s and 70s.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with light winds. Most highs will still be toasty for this time of year in the 90s. Northwestern Kansas will be the coolest with highs in the 80s due to the front moving through.

A few more clouds move into Northern and Western Kansas tonight but everyone’s Friday evening will be dry and pleasant.

By Saturday evening a disturbance will move into Kansas that will spark a chance of a few storms. One or two could be strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds.

Any storms will mainly impact Northern and Western communities. Some showers and rumbles linger through the night but most raindrops will miss Wichita. A leftover shower is possible early Sunday and by late day and evening another storm chance will return to Western Kansas.

As waves of energy keep pulsing through the state we’ll have small rain chances continue through the upcoming work week. Temperatures will stay above normal in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Dorian is currently a category 1 hurricane with 90 mph winds so weakening has continued. Storm surge, heavy rain, and damaging winds will still need to be monitored through the day between the North Carolina and Maryland coast.

Dorian keeps tracking northeast as a category 1 hurricane and impacts to the Northeastern U.S. coast will be in the form of bands of heavy rain, some storm surge, and gusty winds through Saturday evening. After that, Dorian will no longer impact the U.S.