On Ronelle’s Radar: Steamy with some storms Tuesday

It’s not as cool this morning but early morning temperatures are still close to normal in the 60s. Storm Tracker Radar is pretty dry to start our Tuesday with the exception of some isolated light rain showers and thundershowers in Western Kansas.

This rain is attempting to track east but will have a hard time holding together. A few more clouds move in today but we can still expect good amounts of sunshine. Highs in the low 90s return with some humidity to give the air a steamy feel.

Late in the afternoon we’ll need to watch for a few storms to go up in the area which could become strong to severe.

The greatest risk is in Northeastern Kansas. This is where there’s a threat of large hail, damaging winds, and a tornado. The rest of the area will be at risk of seeing some strong gusts and hail.

Most storms will track through portions of Central and Eastern Kansas during the night but we should wake up to a drier and quieter morning Wednesday. Another potential round of storms, with one or two being strong to severe, develops late Wednesday.

They’ll start in Western Kansas and then track into Central Kansas along I-70 after dark. A slim chance of a storm Thursday through Friday doesn’t look as good and the weekend is looking completely dry, just hot. Today starts a stretch of 90s that won’t be going anywhere for at least a week.