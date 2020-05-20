On Ronelle’s Radar: Storm chance west late Wednesday, widespread rain Thursday

As a boundary sits to our west it could bring a shower or sprinkle to areas near the Kansas/Colorado line through sunrise. Most of us will stay dry though.

After another cool and quiet start you’ll notice more clouds the farther west you are. Otherwise, today will feel and look like the last few days. Highs will warm into the 70s to 80s under a mix of clouds and sun.

Winds will be stronger today to the north and west. Late in the afternoon and during the evening there could be a shower or storm around the Kansas Colorado line again. A stronger storm capable of hail and wind can’t be ruled out as a Marginal Risk skims some of our westernmost counties.

There will be an increasing chance of rain tonight from west to east with lows in the 50s.

Scattered showers and storms are likely through Thursday as the disturbance to the west inches closer to the area.

Late afternoon and evening we’ll need to watch neighborhoods west for new storms which could be strong to severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats.

These storms will trek east through the night into Central Kansas and linger through the morning.

We’ll need to monitor South Central Kansas for some new storms late Friday. This is where a Marginal Risk is in place and an isolated severe storm will be possible with hail and wind being the main threats.

We’ll have more rounds of rain through the holiday weekend that could be heavy at times.

We’ll need to monitor the threat of flooding closely. There won’t be much of a break in this wet and stormy trend through early next week but it won’t be raining all the time. Anyone planning to spend time outside will just need to stay weather aware. Highs won’t take too big of a hit and will stay in the 70s to 80s.