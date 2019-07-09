On Ronelle’s Radar: Storm chances go down, temperatures go up

As a line of storms continues to cut through Central and Eastern Kansas some leftovers can’t be ruled out through sunrise. Severe weather isn’t expected but a stronger storm could be capable of heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and small hail.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Furnas County in Southwestern Nebraska until 5:45am. The area will be much drier by midday with partly cloudy skies.

Expect a hotter day as highs across the area return to the 90s. A Heat Advisory will be in effect to our south in OKlahoma from 1pm to 8pm, it includes Kay county. This is where heat indices will likely reach the triple digits.

In the heat of the afternoon a few isolated storms are possible. Severe weather isn’t expected but there could still be a stronger storm with heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail.

Storms will lose a lot of their energy once the sun goes down and the overnight isn’t looking as active. Another slim storm/shower chance Wednesday starts in the morning as a front pushes into Kansas from the north. Some of our northernmost counties could wake up to a shower or storm. A new line of storms will develop in the afternoon closer to Eastern Kansas and dive south through the evening.

Much of the area will stay dry and any storms in a few of our counties should remain east of Wichita.

We’ll feel the effects of the cold front between Wednesday and Thursday as highs fall into the middle 80s to low 90s. Quieter conditions set in by Thursday and over the weekend but area temperatures will heat back up into the 90s.