On Ronelle’s Radar: Storm chances & temperatures rise

Some showers are making their way through Southwestern Kansas this morning and while a rumble of thunder is possible, severe weather isn’t expected here. At least until this evening.

The rest of the area stays dry under partly cloudy skies. After another cool start in the upper 40s and 50s it’ll be a slightly warmer day thanks to a switch of our winds out of the south. Winds will turn gusty after lunchtime with highs warming into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Showers in Southwestern Kansas will have fizzled out by this time but could still send a sprinkle closer to the Wichita Metro in the afternoon. Storms move into Western Kansas after 7pm and these could be capable of hail and strong winds.

They’ll track east through the evening and should weaken by the overnight. A spotty shower or storm is possible in Central Kansas late tonight too. Any leftover rain will continue to track east and out of the area through Friday morning.

More storms move into Western Kansas late Friday and track into Central Kansas after dark. So far, hail and strong wind gusts look to be the main severe threats with any stronger storms.

Storms weaken overnight with a leftover shower possible through sunrise Saturday. But most rain will be east of the area.

Late Saturday and during the night another severe threat will stretch into Central Kansas.

Storms will be on/off through Father’s Day and much of the upcoming work week. There will also be a roller coaster ride of temperatures in the 80s with some days feeling pleasant while others feel summer-like.