On Ronelle’s Radar: Storm chances to start the work week

A stalled front across the area will keep conditions unsettled today. A leftover shower or storm is possible this morning but most of us will start the day dry. The majority of lingering rumbles will be found to our north and east early in the day.

We’ll go from mostly to partly cloudy and it’ll be drier by midday. Highs turn seasonable and warm up into the upper 80s to 90s.

In the heat of the afternoon and as the disturbance continues to sit across the area, new showers and storms will develop.

Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible with the main threats being hail and gusty winds. A Marginal Risk of severe weather covers the entire area so everyone will need to stay weather aware and keep an eye to the sky. Spotty rumbles will be around through the evening and overnight. Lows will fall into the 60s to 70s.

Leftover showers and storms Tuesday morning will mainly be in Central and Eastern Kansas. It may take the rest of the morning to completely dry out.

Another Marginal Risk of severe weather to the west will be for Tuesday evening and overnight. Storms in Colorado will move into Western Kansas and could be capable of hail and wind.

Most of these storms should fizzle out by Wednesday morning. Wednesday as a whole doesn’t look as active but as storm chances go down, high temperatures will go up.

High pressure takes over the latter half of the week and will be filled with sunny skies and highs in the upper 90s to triple digits.