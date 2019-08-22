On Ronelle’s Radar: Storms stick around, temps cool down

You can definitely feel the change in the air. Temperatures this morning are in the 60s and 70s but everyone is experiencing a cooler morning than yesterday.

It’s also not as humid but the air still feels a little heavy. Highs across the area will be much cooler too in the 70s and 80s.

The drop in our temperatures was brought on by a front that’s now dropped farther south and is draped across Southern Kansas.

The front sparked showers and storms that are still around with the most rain in South Central and Southeastern Kansas. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for portions of this area through 7am Friday.

Some locations have received around 2″ of rain over the last 24 hours. Another few tenths to more than 1″ is possible. Isolated storms will still be ongoing in other parts of the state.

A chance of rain will stay with us through Thursday.

A Marginal Risk of severe weather isn’t as widespread and is confined to a sliver of Southern Kansas. Strong wind gusts and hail are possible with an isolated severe storm. Heavy rain will remain a concern too.

The severe threat will mainly be for late in the afternoon and evening when storms could get a second wind. We’ll need to watch for some Colorado storms to potentially return to Northwestern Kansas. Spotty rain and rumbles linger through the night and Friday.

Once we get into Saturday rain chances will continue in Central and Eastern Kansas but they’ll start to fall out west. Sunday looks drier for everyone but highs will heat back up into the 90s. An early week cold front Monday will drop us right back down into the 80s, it’ll also keep a slim chance of rain in the forecast.