On Ronelle’s Radar: Stormy and wintry changes over Easter weekend

Friday starts colder with temperatures around freezing which is why a Freeze Warning will remain in effect through this morning.

There have been a few sprinkles and spotty rain in extreme Southwest Kansas and this zone will have the best chance of seeing a shower or two today. There could still be a passing shower or sprinkle in the rest of the area but chances are slim. Any rain will also have to battle an area of high pressure (drier conditions) that’s set up in the Plains.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Southerly winds turn breezy and help temperatures turn seasonable again. Highs will be in the 60s and it’ll be warmer to the west.

The slim chance of a spotty shower continues tonight and into Saturday, most of us will stay dry though. More clouds and south winds will keep temps from falling any lower than the 40s so it won’t be as cold waking up Saturday morning.

Saturday will be warmer in the 70s thanks to stronger south winds but we’ll need to stay weather aware. A Marginal Risk of severe weather will unfold by early evening. After 4pm a strong to severe storm capable of large hail and damaging winds will be possible.

The severe threat will wind down by the overnight but the chance of showers will go up. At the same time rain will change to snow and a mix in the northwest corner of the area.

Wintry weather will spread through portions of northern and western Kansas through Easter Sunday. The best chance of seeing minor snow accumulations will be around the Kansas/Nebraska line.

Sunday will also be blustery with strong winds and colder temperatures. Highs will fall into the 30s to 50s. Wet and wintry weather will wrap up by the evening as this next system moves out. Monday and Tuesday will be much drier but temps will stay below normal. We’ll also experience a few more cold mornings between early Monday and Thursday. Chances for moisture will start to return by the middle of next week.