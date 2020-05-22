On Ronelle’s Radar: Stormy start Friday, more rounds coming

Storms will continue to track through Central Kansas and our easternmost counties through this morning. There will be some lingering showers early in the day once the rumbles calm down and the rain turns lighter. Western Kansas rain is tapering.

The afternoon looks drier but still mostly cloudy. Highs warm into the 70s to 80s.

Even though conditions will be drier during the second half of our Friday, as this disturbance departs there could still be a little rain around. Best chance of a shower or storm to wrap back around into the area will be in North Central Kansas. A slim chance can’t be ruled out for South Central Kansas.

One or two of these storms could trigger a severe thunderstorm warning for hail and/or wind. This slim chance will continue into the evening but the overnight into Saturday morning looks much drier. We’ll start tomorrow in the 50s to 60s.

We’ll warm up quite a bit with highs in the 80s to low 90s in Southwest Kansas. Much of the day will stay dry but another risk of isolated severe storms will unfold by the evening. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats, storms will also be capable of heavy rain.

They’ll develop between Western and Central Kansas and track to the east and northeast. These storms should weaken after sundown.

There could be an isolated shower or rumble around during the overnight but it’ll be much drier into Sunday. We’ll do it all over again with storms developing by Sunday evening due to another front in the area.

Isolated severe storms capable of hail and wind will be possible. Rain and rumbles will continue into and through Memorial Day. It won’t be raining all the time but the weather will deserve everyone’s attention because we could still be dealing with some heavy rain which could cause some flooding. The rest of the upcoming week still looks unsettled with highs in the 70s to 80s.