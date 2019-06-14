On Ronelle’s Radar: Stormy waves over the coming nights

Most storms that are tracking east through the area early this morning have been staying below severe thresholds. A stronger storm is still possible that could be capable of small hail and gusty winds. These storms will move out completely shortly after sunrise.

Winds have stayed gusty and won’t call it quits anytime soon. This is one of the reasons why it’s not as cool this morning. We’ll stay dry much of the day with a mix of clouds and sun. It’ll be warmer too with highs in the 80s to low 90s.

Another round of strong/severe storms will move into Western Kansas by early evening. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The threat of a tornado is low but not zero.

Storms begin to track into Central Kansas after dark and should start to weaken and fall apart after midnight while moving east. Most rain will be gone by sunrise Saturday and then we’ll have much of the day to get ready for our next round.

Late in the afternoon there could be some storm development closer to Eastern Kansas, more storms move into Western Kansas again by early evening. After dark, storms will gradually fill into Central Kansas.

A few severe storms are possible with damaging winds and large hail being the main threats, the threat of a tornado is low. Symphony in the Flint Hills is still looking warm and pretty dry through much of the event but as sundown approaches anyone there will need to keep an eye to the sky.

During the overnight, storms will weaken and fall apart but we’ll still have an isolated severe chance Sunday.

Skies stay unsettled through most of the upcoming work week with slightly cooler temperatures to start, then temperatures start to warm closer to where they should be for this time of year.