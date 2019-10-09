On Ronelle’s Radar: Strong cold front brings wintry changes late week

Showers and storms will favor Central and Eastern Kansas this morning. A stronger storm could be capable of gusty winds and hail.

Once we get into the afternoon any rain and rumbles will mainly reside in Eastern Kansas. So the afternoon will be drier and windy too.

Highs will warm up into the 70s and 80s ahead of our next disturbance which will be a strong one. A shower or storm could still be around tonight between Central and Eastern Kansas.

A powerful cold front will start to move into Western Kansas. It will spark a few rain showers at first but some snowflakes are possible with a drop into the 30s. The chance for rain/snow will continue west through Thursday with much cooler highs in the 40s and 30s. It’ll feel like winter in Northwestern Kansas. Before the cool down reaches Central and Eastern Kansas, this part of the state will have to watch out for the possibility of a strong/severe storm.

Damaging winds and hail will be the main storm threats. Highs will be in the 60s to 70s early in the day but then fall as the cold front advances east through the state. A Freeze Watch and Warning has been issued for a good chunk of our counties and it’ll be in effect through Friday morning.

It’s time to bring sensitive plants inside or cover them up. By Thursday evening, portions of Western Kansas will see some snowflakes fly and they’ll reach some of our North Central counties through early Friday morning.

Snow isn’t expected to stick to the ground for long and will be very light due to most of the moisture supply being east of the colder air.

A leftover rain shower could be around early Friday morning too but the rest of the day looks much drier, just chilly with gusty northerly winds. The weekend will be a nice one with warming temps and plenty of sunshine.