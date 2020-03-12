On Ronelle’s Radar: Stronger winds Thursday, wet & wintry weekend

There’s a small chance of some showers and thundershowers mainly to the north this morning but a shower or sprinkle developing in the Metro can’t be ruled out. Most of our skies stay dry though. Everyone is off to a warmer start this morning thanks to southerly winds overnight but winds are in the process of switching back out of the north ahead of our next cold front which will usher in our next cool down.

Winds will increase during the day as the cold front moves through. Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy. We’ll turn windy by the afternoon. The cold front will reach South Central Kansas last so this zone will still be able to warm into the 60s to low 70s.

It’ll be cooler the farther north and west you are. Skies will stay dry into the night but clouds will be on the increase. There’s a slight chance of a rain/snow shower west during the overnight as our next system approaches from the southwest. It’ll bring more moisture our way. Lows will be colder in the 20s to 30s.

Friday starts with rain/snow showers west and some rain in Central Kansas. Coverage will increase through the day. The Wichita Metro will likely just see rain while the potential for snow and wintry weather continues to the north and west.

Highs will be above freezing in Central Kansas in the 40s and 50s but it’ll be colder in the 30s to the west. Expect a wet and wintry Friday night. Accumulating snow is looking more likely in Western and Northern Kansas.

Southwest Kansas will start to dry out early Saturday morning and the rest of our zones will follow through midday. Even though skies dry out, Saturday will still be a chilly day because there won’t be much sun.

Drier but mostly cloudy skies close out the weekend before another system moves in Sunday night. This will bring a chance of rain back into the area to start the new work week.

Temperatures will rebound back into the 50s and 60s next week but it’ll still be a roller coaster ride with some cooler days thrown in the mix. More storm systems move through the area all the way through this time next week. There’s also a chance that we could hear a few rumbles of thunder.