On Ronelle’s Radar: Sunnier, drier skies Thursday

The system that gave some of us a few snow showers, flurries, and even a little ice has finally moved on. Even though it’s gone the cold is sticking around, at least through early this morning as most of us start the day in the teens.

It’ll also be a brighter start to the day since a lot of the clouds have moved out too. Highs start to rebound today and warm into the 40s.

Clouds will be on the increase later today in Northwest Kansas as our next system gets ready to move in, but it won’t be a significant one. There could be a rain/snow shower in this part of the area by early evening.

After dark the rest of our zones will have a slight chance of a rain/snow shower as lows fall into the 20s.

This chance lasts through Friday too with more clouds than sun. Friday’s highs will still be able to warm back up through the 40s. Any accumulation will be very light and most of us won’t see any.

Winds will switch from the northwest back out of the southwest Saturday and we’ll warm even more into the 50s. Skies stay dry over the weekend with a mix of clouds and sun. We’ll start to cool back down by the start of next week with increasing clouds ahead of our next system. A chance of rain/snow showers will blossom between Tuesday and Wednesday before a sharp drop in temperatures Thursday. More wintry weather could be around during the latter part of the work week too.