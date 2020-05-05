On Ronelle’s Radar: Sunnier, pleasant Tuesday ahead

The system that gave us a busy and stormy start to the work week has moved on and high pressure is moving in. That means our Tuesday won’t be as cloudy or unsettled. Areas south could see a sprinkle or shower through mid morning but then it’ll turn much drier with decreasing clouds.

Winds have switched out of the north, giving us a cooler start in the upper 30s to low 50s. More sunshine will help us warm back up into the low 70s.

After sundown skies stay partly cloudy and there will be another slight chance of rain during the overnight. It’s looking like there could be a shower that skims Southwest and Central Kansas as a weak front swings through.

Any raindrops should be gone by sunrise Wednesday and we’ll start the day cool in the 40s. Highs Wednesday won’t be impacted by the front as we warm into the low to middle 70s under a mix of clouds and sun. A more significant system will start to move in Wednesday night.

A few showers and storms will track into Western Kansas first and then into Central Kansas. Thursday will be cooler with highs in the 60s and rain and rumbles around. So far, severe weather isn’t expected.

Another front rolls through late Thursday into Friday, keeping temps cooler than normal. Any lingering rain should move out early Friday and the rest of the day looks dry.

A slim chance of rain continues over the weekend as another front moves in late Saturday into Sunday. Something to keep an eye on for now but the weekend doesn’t look that damp. Rain and storm chances look a bit better early next week, Monday night into Tuesday. This slightly unsettled trend will keep highs in the 60s.