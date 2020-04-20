On Ronelle’s Radar: Sunny and warm start to the work week

As a weak disturbance continues to track through the area an isolated shower or storm is possible in Central Kansas through mid morning. Severe weather is unlikely but a stronger storm could still be capable of gusty winds and/or small hail. There are also a few spotty showers along the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Most of the area will start the day dry and seasonably cool. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and highs will be pleasant in the 60s to 70s.

There’s high fire danger today for some of our neighbors in Nebraska and a Fire Weather Warning has been extended into Furnas County.

In the warmth of the afternoon an isolated strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out. A Marginal Risk of severe weather for Elk, Chautauqua, and Greenwood counties is where quarter size hail and 60 mph gusts will be possible.

Any storms will lose their energy after sundown. During the night there could be a shower or rumble in the southwest corner of the area. Lows will be seasonably cool again in the 40s under partly cloudy skies.

A stronger storm system will start to bring widespread showers and storms into the area late Tuesday, first to the southwest and then they’ll gradually spread through the area.

Another Marginal Risk of severe weather will be in place to the southwest so as storms move in they’ll need to be monitored. Rain and storms will be on and off through Wednesday. So far, the severe threat will be confined to Oklahoma.

More clouds and wet weather will drop Wednesday’s highs into the 60s. Skies will be drier Thursday which will allow a quick rebound into the 70s. Another disturbance will roll through by Friday, cooling us back down and bringing a slight chance of rain or a storm. We’ll dry back out and warm back up over the weekend.