On Ronelle’s Radar: Sunny, chilly Monday before rain/snow chances return

High pressure continues to dominate in the Plains which will help give us a quiet start to the work week.

Be sure to bundle up before heading out this morning with temps in the teens and 20s. We’ll go from starry skies to sunny skies once the sun comes up. Despite the sunshine it’ll be a chilly day in Central Kansas with highs in the 30s and 40s.

There won’t be as much of a chill in the air in portions of Western Kansas as highs warm into the 50s. Our next system will push more clouds into Western Kansas tonight which will also be a frigid one.

Moisture returns out west first on Tuesday in the form of rain/snow showers and a wintry mix.

Rain/snow showers move into Central Kansas by Tuesday evening and continue through the night. There could be some light snow accumulations by the time we wake up Wednesday morning.

As this system keeps cutting through the Plains there will be periods of rain/snow showers Wednesday through Thursday.

Friday will be drier but chilly and then we’ll warm back up over the weekend with sunshine gradually returning.