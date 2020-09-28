On Ronelle’s Radar: Sunshine and below average temperatures Monday

Now that a strong cold front has moved through, high pressure is building back in and our skies are clearing out.

Rain and storms are gone. Winds aren’t as strong but they’re still filtering much cooler air into the area. Be ready for a chilly start this morning.

Most of the cloud cover should be gone by the time the sun comes up so bright skies return to start the work week. Winds will pick up by the afternoon, getting up to 25 – 30 mph. They’ll be out of the north and keep highs below normal in the 60s to 70s.

Windy conditions will calm back down after dark. Lighter winds will stay out of the northwest tonight. Lows will be chilly again in the 30s to 40s. There’s a small chance of a sprinkle to the east tonight but most of us will stay dry.

Tuesday will be a comfy day. Winds won’t be as strong, it’ll be sunny, and highs will be in the 70s.

Temperatures warm back up into the 80s Wednesday ahead of our next cold front. The front will be on the approach late Wednesday and move through by Thursday, cooling us back down into the 60s to 70s. The front will come through dry too.

High pressure dominates into the weekend, keeping us mostly to partly sunny and dry. Even though we could use some moisture it’ll be a nice weekend without any weather worries while warming up to the upper 70s. Rain chances are looking almost non-existent through the start of next week.