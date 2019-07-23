On Ronelle’s Radar: Sunshine, below normal temps prevail

The first thing you’ll notice this morning is the cooler and less humid feel to the air. With temperatures starting off in the 50s and 60s someone is bound to reach for a light jacket, but only for the commute into work.

Once the sun is up the rest of the morning will be very pleasant with lighter winds and plenty of sunshine. High pressure in the Plains continues to keep Kansas skies fair and dry.

While highs will be warm around the middle 80s they’ll still be below normal for this time of year. While some will be a bit warmer than others it won’t take much effort to stay cool today.

Skies stay clear tonight as lows cool all the way back down into the 50s for many of us.

More sunshine is on tap for Wednesday with highs once again around the middle 80s. A gradual uptick in temperatures the rest of the week will send us back to normal 90s by the weekend.

A weak disturbance Wednesday night will bring a shower/storm chance back into the area. First in Northwestern Kansas and Southwestern Nebraska after dark.

A few raindrops could spread through more of the area Thursday but chances still look slim. Several more weak disturbances will skirt through toward the end of the work week and then the end of the weekend but most of us will stay dry. So far, the best chance for rain is looking like Sunday night into Monday.