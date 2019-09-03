On Ronelle’s Radar: Sunshine prevails, cold front sweeps through

High pressure remains in control keeping skies in fair shape but a cold front will slip through the state today.

Even though a shower or storm can’t be ruled out the front will be primarily dry. It’ll bring a few more clouds to our northern communities and impact Northwestern Kansas first where highs will be in the 80s.

The rest of our zones will be steamy in the 90s with heat indices pushing the lower 100s. The cold front pushes all the way through by Wednesday, allowing everyone to cool down into the 80s to low 90s.

We’ll quickly rebound back into the 90s Thursday and Friday while staying dry. Conditions start to turn unsettled again by the weekend as a chance of showers and storms returns. This will help weekend temps to cool back down.

While dry weather dominates the Plains the rest of the work week, the country still has all eyes on Hurricane Dorian. Currently a category 3 hurricane and still pummeling parts of the Bahamas.

The storm will be nearly stationary again today but will start to track north and then northeast by this evening and tonight. A Hurricane Watch continues to track northward and is now in effect for areas as far north as South Carolina.

Life-threatening storm surge, flooding rains, and hurricane/tropical storm force winds will likely impact the Southeastern U.S. coast the next few days. Later this week the storm will gradually weaken more while tracking northeast toward Nova Scotia.