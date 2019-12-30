On Ronelle’s Radar: Sunshine returns, nice warming trend

The storm system that gave us a wet and wintry weekend continues to spin to our north and east. We’ll be in the clear when it comes to any active weather.

Eastern Kansas could still experience some lingering cloud cover but the majority of the area will be sunny. Be ready for a chilly start before heading out this morning.

Temperatures will only warm into the 30s and 40s so it’ll be a seasonably cool day. Winds will remain gusty and blustery out of the northwest.

As high pressure builds back into the Plains, skies will clear even more tonight and winds will turn lighter. It’s going to be a cold night as lows drop into the teens and 20s.

Expect even more sunshine Tuesday with improving highs in the upper 40s. New Year’s Eve will be quiet and clear.

The warming trend continues New Year’s Day but a Thursday cold front will put a stop to that. We’ll cool from the 50s back down into the 40s. There could also be a few rain showers around with a chance of a snowflake or two mixing in in Western Kansas.

We’ll dry back out by Friday and the weekend is looking good so far. There’s a small chance of a sprinkle or a snowflake Friday evening. The first weekend of 2020 will bring sunshine and highs in the 50s.