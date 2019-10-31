On Ronelle’s Radar: Sunshine returns, temps rebound

The storm system that gave us yesterday’s snow has moved out but much colder air behind it has settled into Kansas this morning.

It’s bitterly cold out there with temps ranging from the single digits to the 20s. Winds are lighter but there’s still a light breeze that’s bringing wind chills down below zero out west.

After yesterday’s wintry weather and temps this morning well below freezing, there could still be a slick or icy spot out there. So drivers will need be cautious during the morning commute, especially on bridges and overpasses. Sunshine returns today and after our bitter morning we’ll see temperatures rebound into the 40s.

Highs will still be well below the norm but not as cold as the past few days. Bundle up for trick or treating because temps will only cool back down from there.

Skies stay clear tonight and winds will switch out of the south but lows will still be cold in the 20s.

A disturbance Friday dips into the Northern Plains and could bring a sprinkle or a flurry to our Northern communities. The chance of this happening is small so Friday looks dry and sunny for many of us.

Highs get closer to 50 to kick off the weekend and by the end of the weekend we’ll get close to 60s. Skies stay sunny into next week with highs in the 50s to 60s. It’s looking like our next disturbance moves in next Thursday and will bring a cool down and a chance of showers.