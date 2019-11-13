On Ronelle’s Radar: Temperatures heading in the right direction

The arctic chill is shifting east and away from Kansas but it’s still a cold start to our Wednesday with most temps below freezing and some bitter wind chills.

A few more clouds move in from the north today as a cold front sweeps through. It’ll be a dry cold front but an isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out around the Kansas/Nebraska line.

Widespread highs in the 50s will be much more comfortable compared to how we started the work week. A city or two in Southwestern Kansas could sneak into the low 60s.

Winds will be a bit stronger today first out of the south but then switch out of the north due to the cold front. Skies clear back out tonight as an area of high pressure moves in. Lows fall below freezing again and we’ll start Thursday in the 20s.

Expect plenty of sunshine but we’ll feel the effects of the cold front with slightly cooler highs. Temperatures quickly rebound into the 50s and 60s Friday.

The rest of the work week will be dry and then a slim chance of rain moves in over the weekend. First in Western Kansas Saturday and then Central Kansas Saturday night into Sunday.

We’ll dry back out early next week with even warmer temps on tap with highs in the 60s to low 70s.