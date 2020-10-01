On Ronelle’s Radar: Temperatures take another dip, sunshine sticks around

Now that a cold front has moved through our winds have turned lighter but they’re still out of the north which is filtering cooler air into the area. Jackets will be needed this morning as we start chilly in the 30s to 40s.

A random sprinkle can’t be ruled out before daybreak but most of us will stay dry. Skies will be mostly sunny today with a few fair weather clouds. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s so it’s going to feel a lot like fall to start the month of October.

Winds will be breezy, mainly in Central Kansas, during the day but they’ll calm back down after sundown. It’s going to be another chilly night in the 30s to 40s. A Frost Advisory has been issued for a handful of our counties to the north. It’ll be in effect tonight through mid morning Friday.

It’s that time of year where we need to start bringing inside or covering up our sensitive plants before chilly nights like these. High pressure to the west continues to dominate, keeping skies fair Friday.

Highs will be mild in the 70s. Late in the evening our next disturbance and push of cool air will be on the approach. It’ll be accompanied by some moisture too but any chance of rain will be slim.

There’s a chance to the north late in the evening and then between Central and Eastern Kansas by early Saturday. Western Kansas stays dry. Temperatures will start to rebound Sunday and skies will dry and clear back out. Highs to wrap up the weekend will warm through the 70s and then we’ll return to the 80s next week. There could be some 90s to the west. Also, our dry trend continues with skies staying sunny.