On Ronelle’s Radar: Temperatures turn up, storm chances stick around

An isolated shower or storm will be around early this morning between Western and Central Kansas but they’ll wrap up by sunrise. Also, severe weather isn’t expected this morning. As our current disturbance lifts to our northeast, a cold front to the northwest lurks behind it. And our next front that’s on the way will bring another chance of storms to the area later today.

After sunrise skies will be mainly dry and partly cloudy. Temperatures will be toasty and the air will feel steamy. Highs heat up into the 90s.

South winds will be stronger too. It’ll turn breezy by midday and the afternoon will be windy. Late in the afternoon there could be an isolated shower or storm to the northwest ahead of the approaching cold front.

A few showers and storms to the northwest are more likely by the evening. As storms first develop and move in one or two could turn severe and be capable of hail and wind. Widely scattered showers and rumbles will move into more of the area during the overnight and into Friday but not everyone will see rain.

Lows will fall into the 60s to low 70s. It’ll be a warm start to Friday across the Wichita Metro.

Our next cold front arrives by Friday and will cause unsettled conditions to develop. There will be a slight chance of a shower or storm through the day. There’s a better chance of developing storms by the evening.

A Marginal Risk of severe weather is draped across the area. Isolated severe storms could be capable of hail and gusty winds. We’ll need to stay weather aware during the overnight too.

The front will take it’s time moving out and a lingering or leftover storm will be possible Saturday. A better chance of rain will be in Central and Eastern Kansas. Sunday doesn’t look as damp but temperatures will stay toasty in the middle 90s.

Some neighborhoods will likely reach the upper 90s by the start of the new work week. Rain chances will be lacking next week and strong southerly flow will keep the summer furnace going.