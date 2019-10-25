On Ronelle’s Radar: Temps briefly rebound but more cold air coming

Chilly showers will slowly move out of South Central and Southeastern Kansas this morning. Any chance of a snowflake or two will be in Northern Oklahoma.

Skies have cleared out in Northern and Western Kansas, which has helped dropped our temperatures into the teens and 20s. Many of us won’t just be reaching for coats, but a hat and gloves too.

With sunshine returning and winds starting to switch back out of the south our highs will start to warm back up into the 50s. It’ll still be a cool start to the weekend and anyone attending Friday Football games will need to bundle up.

Most of the night will be quiet with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and chilly lows in the 30s.

The moisture that moves out early in the day will try to move back in and skirt some of our easternmost counties between late tonight and early Saturday, the rest of the area will stay dry.

Milder highs in the 60s Saturday will feel nice before our next cold front arrives. It’ll start to move into Northwestern Kansas Saturday night and bring a chance of a rain/snow shower west by Sunday.

Highs will start to cool back down by the end of the weekend. Highs during the much of the upcoming work week will be in the 40s with lows at or below freezing. So some snowflakes could mix with some rain at times through at least Tuesday before we dry out.

The best shot at seeing rain/snow or snow showers will be in Northern and Western Kansas. Trick or treaters need to plan on wearing an extra layer under their costumes, Halloween evening will be a chilly one.