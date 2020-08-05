On Ronelle’s Radar: Temps continue to behave while conditions stay unsettled

A few showers and storms will mainly impact southern parts of the area this morning. Severe weather isn’t expected but there could still be a brief downpour, gusty winds, and small hail. These will continue to weaken and track through South Central Kansas through midday.

It’ll be another cool start in the 50s to 60s with low humidity too. The afternoon will be drier with skies turning partly cloudy. Highs will stay below average in the 80s.

By late afternoon and evening there will be another storm chance to the west, especially northwest, where a stalled boundary is still situated. As storms initially move into Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska one or two could be strong to severe with gusty winds and hail.

A cluster of storms or two will track to the east and southeast during the night and into Thursday. Lows will still be comfortable in the 60s but a little warmer in spots.

Leftover showers and storms will weaken and move out through Thursday morning, possibly into the afternoon as they keep tracking to the east.

Highs will begin to warm closer to 90, this will be the most noticeable warmer change for much of the area over the last week. By late afternoon and evening, another impulse to the west will send a few storms into Western Kansas. Another Marginal Risk is in place for wind and hail that stretches into Central Kansas.

Storms are looking strongest to the west when they first move in but should gradually weaken after sundown as they move east. The start to Friday doesn’t look as damp.

It’ll still be slightly unsettled through the weekend with a slim chance of a shower or storm. Mainly during the same time frame that we’ve been experiencing. Starting in the evening, continuing through the overnight, and lingering into the morning. It’ll be a return to summertime heat and humidity to end the work week with highs in the middle 90s Friday.

Even though things have been comfortable we’re in for a steamy stretch the rest of the week and through at least the middle of next week as highs reach the middle to upper 90s.