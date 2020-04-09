On Ronelle’s Radar: Temps drop then rain chances rise

Now that a cold front has tracked through the area, today’s main weather story will be the cooler change that everyone will notice. Temps this morning range from the 30s to the northwest where a heavier coat will be needed to the upper 40s to the southeast where a jacket will be just fine.

More clouds will move in through the day and could squeeze out a sprinkle or light shower but most of us will stay dry. Winds won’t be as breezy but they’ll continue to blow in out of the north and bring highs all the way down into the 50s and 60s. It’ll feel a lot more like spring instead of summer today.

Parts of the area to the north will want to avoid outdoor burning today where a Fire Weather Warning has been issued.

Temperatures tumble after dark and fall into the 20s to 30s. A Freeze Warning has been issued for portions of Central Kansas. It’ll be in effect during the overnight and through mid morning Friday. Gardeners or anyone with a green thumb will want to cover up or bring inside sensitive plants.

There’s a slight chance of a rain/snow shower to the west tonight and this chance could bring a sprinkle or passing shower to Central Kansas Friday. Most of us will once again stay dry though.

The cooler trend continues tomorrow with highs rising into the 60s. An isolated shower or rumble remains possible Friday night into Saturday. Our next storm system will keep conditions unsettled over the holiday weekend. Late afternoon and evening Saturday a strong to severe storm is possible between Southwest and Central Kansas. The main threats are hail and wind.

Rain is looking more likely Saturday night and Easter. This is also when the cold side of this system will change rain to snow to the north and west, so many of us will want to keep the Easter egg hunts inside this year.

Another cold front will knock highs back down into the 40s and 50s too. Early next week isn’t looking as unsettled but this could change and conditions will need to be monitored. There won’t be much of a rebound in temps through late next week.