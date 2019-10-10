On Ronelle’s Radar: Temps fall through Thursday, few flakes possible

A strong cold front in the Plains has started to make its way into Kansas. There’s already a big difference in temps between Western and Central Kansas.

There’s even a wind chill out west where strong winds are making it feel like the 20s and 30s. The colder air will march east through the day. So that means Central Kansas will hit highs in the 60s to low 70s by mid/late morning and then it’s all downhill from there.

So grab a coat before heading out because gusty winds will give that colder air some bite by the afternoon. The farther west you are, the colder it’ll be. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for a handful of our Central Kansas counties through tomorrow morning. Gusts could reach 40 to 45+ mph.

Most showers and storms through the day will be confined to Eastern Kansas but a few raindrops are still possible as the front moves through.

Northwestern Kansas will be the first to have a chance of some snowflakes later this afternoon and evening. A few flakes fly in Southwestern Kansas too. Some of our Central Kansas counties could see a rain/snow shower. No accumulation is expected.

During the night, temps will drop into the 20s and 30s so a widespread freeze/frost is likely. Bring your plants inside or cover them up.

A leftover flake or raindrop is possible early Friday morning but the rest of the day will be dry with a chill in the air.

We’ll get a break from active weather over the weekend. Expect sunny skies and warming temps through the 60s and 70s. Winds won’t be as strong by the end of the weekend. Conditions stay dry and mild into next week.