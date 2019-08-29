On Ronelle’s Radar: Temps rise before storms arrive

Another dry and quiet start this morning but portions of Southern Kansas are being monitored for the potential of a sprinkle, shower, or rumble. A weak wave of energy will track east through this part of the area between now and midday.

South winds are helping give everyone a warmer morning which is a sign of things to come this afternoon.

Skies will be in fair shape with partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions. Winds out of the south turn breezy by the afternoon. Couple this with good amounts of sunshine and this will lead to a warmer day with most highs in the low 90s.

As we approach evening and sundown our northern communities will need to watch out for a few storms ahead of a cold front.

The front will continue to dip south into Kansas and bring more storms into the area tonight. One or two of these could be marginally severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail. Localized flooding is also a possibility since we’ll be dealing with potentially heavy rainfall.

Storms will continue into Friday morning and a chance of rain will linger through the day as the front stalls over Kansas.

More clouds and rain will help to cool us back down to the 70s and 80s. We’ll have a chance of storms through Saturday night too before we start to dry out. So the whole holiday weekend won’t be wet but temperatures will start to warm back up towards the end of it.