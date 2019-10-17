On Ronelle’s Radar: Temps rise Thursday, next cold front on deck

Temperatures are changing once again. We woke up to a colder morning yesterday and now most of us are starting the day on a warmer note.

It’s still cool and you’ll need a jacket but south winds have helped make it feel not as cold this morning. South winds will pick up by midday and generate warmer high temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

However, strong gusty winds and warm temperatures will also be ingredients for high fire danger in Western Kansas where a Fire Weather Warning will be in effect from 1pm to 7pm.

A few more clouds will move into Western Kansas today but sunshine will still have a dominant hand on the area. South winds will continue to be strong during the night, keeping lows in the upper 40s to 50s.

Most of Friday will be dry with warm and windy conditions again. Our next cold front will move in early in the day but raindrops will hold off until early evening, they’ll also start to show up on Storm Tracker Radar in Western Kansas first.

By sundown, a few showers and storms will move into Central Kansas. Scattered showers and storms will be around through Friday night but severe weather isn’t expected. A few lingering showers early Saturday morning should mainly be confined to Eastern Kansas, the rest of the day will be dry with highs in the 60s to 70s.

Another cold front approaches through Sunday but showers and rumbles will hold off until the evening and continue through the night.

We should dry out by the time everyone wakes up Monday morning. Much of the upcoming work week looks dry with highs in the 60s to 70s.