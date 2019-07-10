On Ronelle’s Radar: Temps take a brief dip after slim storm chance

Wednesday’s cold front has started showing up on Storm Tracker Radar in the form of a few storms to the north. These storms have also prompted warnings for damaging wind gusts and hail. They’ll stay north as we go through the morning.

Once we get into the afternoon the front will dip farther south through Kansas and bring a storm chance for points closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma line, especially portions of South Central and Southeastern Kansas.

One or two of these storms during the afternoon and early evening could be severe with damaging wind gusts and hail. Storms will continue to drop south with the front through the evening but there could still be a lingering storm along the Kansas/Oklahoma line all the way into the overnight.

Thursday stays dry. When it comes to our temperatures most of us will be off to a steamy start this morning and then there’s going to be a split between highs in the 80s and 90s.

Areas along and north of I-70 will generally be a little cooler due to the front. But Southern Kansas will be hotter and more humid ahead of the front. Portions of South Central and Southeastern Kansas will be under a Heat Advisory from Noon to 8pm due to heat indices getting above 100.

Once the front moves all the way through, Southern Kansas will be able to take a dip into the 80s Thursday with less humidity. Everyone heats back up into the 90s into the start of the weekend and through much of next week. Slim rain chances return next week too due to some tropical moisture moving into the middle of the country.