On Ronelle’s Radar: The weekend stays dry and steamy

High pressure continues to keep our skies dry and clear but Mother Nature will turn the thermostat back up as we kick off the weekend.

Your first step out the door will be a stuffy one with temperatures starting in the 70s. Expect plenty of sunshine through the day with afternoon highs returning to the low to upper 90s.

It’ll feel like the triple digits with the humidity. A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 1pm to 8pm for some of our counties closer to Northeastern Kansas, and again for the same time Saturday.

Through Saturday any chance of rain will stay well to our east and west so we’ll stay dry again.

We’ll repeat the same conditions to close out the weekend on Sunday, sunny skies with highs in the low to upper 90s. Sunscreen, shades, and drinking plenty of water will be essentials if you plan to spend time outside this weekend.

Shower and storm chances return by the start of the new work week but continue to look slim. Also, don’t expect much of a cool down anytime soon.