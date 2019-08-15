On Ronelle’s Radar: Threat of strong to severe storms continues

What’s left of some evening storms is exiting the southwestern corner of the area. A storm complex in Nebraska still needs to be monitored as it tracks south. Some of our northernmost counties could get clipped by a few of these storms this morning as they slide into Northeastern Kansas.

The rest of the area looks to stay dry going from morning and heading into the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy again with a southerly breeze and highs in the 90s.

Attention shifts to Central and Southern Kansas later in the afternoon and evening where some new storms are possible. A few of these could be severe with large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain. The threat of a tornado is low but it’s not zero.

Storms will weaken during the overnight while tracking south.

We’ll have a drier start to Friday despite a leftover isolated shower or storm being around. By late Friday another wave of storms, some strong to severe, is looking likely.

These will persist through the evening and into the overnight with a few leftovers early Saturday morning.

Late day Saturday more scattered storms are possible with one or two being strong to severe.

Storm chances decrease toward the end of the weekend and start to the work week. Temperatures will gradually heat up through the 90s with triple digits possible in Southwestern Kansas by early next week.