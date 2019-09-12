On Ronelle’s Radar: Thursday cold front sparks some storms

Thursday will be a day of change and a day to keep the rain gear handy as a cold front sweeps through the state. A few showers and storms are impacting portions of Western and Central Kansas this morning.

Most of this activity should remain below severe limits through the morning.

Winds are still gusty and in the process of making a switch out of the northwest. You can already see the cooler, drier air working into areas that are behind the front.

During the afternoon, the front will continue to track east and cool highs down into the 70s and 80s.

Another severe risk will evolve as some storms along the front re-intensify. This will happen between Central and Eastern Kansas after 2pm or 3pm. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main severe threats.

This storm threat will last through at least early evening. After sundown most storms will move out of the area and we’ll have a more quiet, cooler night ahead in the 50s and 60s. Winds will turn lighter too.

The effects of the cold front will still be felt Friday with highs in the low to middle 80s. There’s a small chance of an isolated shower or storm but Friday will be much drier and so will the weekend.

Temperatures warm above normal again by the weekend and early next week. It’s looking like another cool down could arrive late next week.