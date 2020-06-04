On Ronelle’s Radar: Thursday heat & humidity, another round of evening storms

The storm complex that rolled through parts of the area has moved out and storms have shifted to our east. While a random shower or sprinkle remains possible through sunrise, most of us will stay dry.

It’ll be another hot and humid day with highs in the 90s.

We’ll need to keep an eye to the sky later this afternoon and evening. Another round of potential storms will be possible.

Starting in Western Kansas and around the Kansas/Oklahoma line. There could be some isolated warnings for hail and strong wind gusts.

These storms will track eastward into portions of Central Kansas but will also have a hard time holding up, especially after midnight.

Lows will be warm again in the 60s.

Friday will start dry too even though a random shower or sprinkle could be leftover. Late in the afternoon and evening, a storm could skim a few of our counties to the northeast as a front continues to be draped across the region.

Another disturbance moves in from the north and west and could spark a shower or storm late Friday into Saturday to the west. Through Saturday most storms in the region will miss us but we could get grazed to the east and west.

The bigger weather story into the weekend will still be our hot temperatures in the 90s and the humidity. A cold front on Tuesday will begin to cool us down into the 80s. It’s not the best form of relief but at least it won’t be as hot. Tropical Storm Cristobal is more than 1,000 miles away but as the storm tracks north through the Gulf this weekend and into the Southern U.S., it’s looking like some tropical moisture will move just to our east Tuesday. Besides that slim rain chance, much of the upcoming work week is looking dry.