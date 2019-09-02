On Ronelle’s Radar: Toastier temps for Labor Day

High pressure will help keep conditions quiet in the Central Plains.

It’s a warmer and more humid start this morning. Expect a steamy afternoon with highs warming into the 90s.

Winds out of the south will turn breezy. It’ll be a dry holiday for many of us but an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out late in the day. Anything that pops up on Storm Tracker Radar will fizzle out after sundown and severe weather isn’t expected.

Another slim chance of a shower or storm Tuesday will be brought on by a cold front moving through.

Tuesday will be another warm late summer day with highs in the 90s. We’ll get some brief heat relief by Wednesday.

Our next chance of rain will hold off until the weekend which doesn’t look like a washout but it’s something that’s worth watching for now.

Hurricane Dorian is currently a Category 5 and continues to bear down on the Bahamas. The latest track still takes the storm up the east coast through this week. Coastal areas will be the most likely to experience hurricane conditions.