On Ronelle’s Radar: Toasty Tuesday then dangerous heat & humidity

While most of us are dry and quiet to start our Tuesday, there are a few showers and storms in Western Kansas but severe weather isn’t expected. While these will gradually fizzle out during the early part of the day there could still be a lingering shower or sprinkle in this part of the state through the morning.

Another warm and slightly muggy morning for all as Kansas wakes up to upper 60s and 70s. Skies will once again be in fair shape with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions. Southerly winds turn breezy in the afternoon but won’t provide much relief from the heat as highs heat up into the middle and upper 90s.

A few locations may sneak their way into the triple digits. Another slim thunderstorm chance moves into Western Kansas by the evening.

A shower or two will travel into Central Kansas during the overnight but most of us will stay dry. An Excessive Heat Watch goes into effect Wednesday afternoon as more areas are expected to reach the triple digits all the way into the weekend.

High humidity along with hot temperatures will make for a dangerous combination so everyone will need to drink plenty of fluids and avoid prolonged periods of time outside. Another wave of energy pushes into Western Kansas by Wednesday evening and sparks a few storms. One or two of these could be strong with gusty winds and/or hail.

They’ll fizzle out once we get into the overnight, then it’s back to breaking a sweat Thursday. However, there’s already light at the end of the tunnel. Heat starts to break a bit by Sunday after a slim storm chance Saturday night. Everyone will enjoy noticeably cooler temps by next Monday.