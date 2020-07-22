On Ronelle’s Radar: Trending drier and hotter

An early shower or storm is possible to the north this morning. The Kansas/Nebraska line will need to be monitored because a stronger storm can’t be ruled out, but these storms have been behaving so far.

The rest of the area will start the day partly cloudy. Highs will warm back closer to normal into the 90s.

There’s a small chance of a pop up shower or storm in South Central Kansas later this afternoon but with a front set up to the north this is where we’ll have to watch. There’s another storm chance to the northwest by early evening.

While wind and hail will be possible with an isolated severe storm there’s also a small chance of a spin up tornado closer to the Kansas/Nebraska line. After sundown any storms will begin to lose their punch and the overnight doesn’t look as active.

Lows will dip into the 60s to 70s. It’ll be much drier by sunrise. The front to the north will lift farther north Thursday but there could still be some waves of energy to the west that bring a shower or storm to Western, especially Northwest, Kansas the next few evenings and overnights.

The weather story for the area will transition from storm chances to heat and humidity. We’ll heat up from the low 90s today to the upper 90s by the weekend. It’ll stay toasty into next week. Our next chance of a few storms will be accompanied by an approaching front from the north Monday and Monday night.