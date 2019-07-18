On Ronelle’s Radar: Triple digit temps aren’t going anywhere

We can expect the same conditions Thursday that we experienced yesterday. It’ll be very hot and humid with some sunshine. An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect through Saturday evening.

Everyone needs to continue to drink plenty of fluids and also limit strenuous activity and take frequent breaks if outside. Strong south winds haven’t let up that much and will turn gusty again once the sun is up. Heating back up into the upper 90s and triple digits with heat indices as high as 105 to 110.

There are a few showers and storms making their way through Central Kansas and they could linger through mid morning.

Another small chance of an isolated shower or storm will be during the evening, mainly north and west of the Wichita Metro. Most of us will stay dry but still steamy as temperatures slowly cool through the 90s and then 80s after sundown.

The forecast gets put on repeat Friday so expect a dangerously hot start to the weekend. Any chance of rain remains slim but there could be an isolated storm around the Oklahoma Panhandle and Northwestern Kansas.

A cold front will start to move into Kansas from the north late Saturday night and Sunday. A few storms are possible but temperatures will start to cool down with peak heat relief in the 80s expected early in the work week.