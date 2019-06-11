On Ronelle’s Radar: Tuesday cold front sparks storm chances

Not quite as chilly this morning for those who broke record lows yesterday, but still another cool start in the 50s.

A few more clouds are filtering into the area ahead of our next disturbance. A few sprinkles or an isolated rumble are possible in Northern and Western Kansas between this morning and early afternoon as a cold front dips into the state.

Our winds have switched out of the south and will be stronger today which will prime our atmosphere with more moisture and help some stronger thunderstorms go up once the front moves in. Until then, expect a mix of clouds and sun with slightly warmer highs in the 70s and 80s.

A better chance for storms will develop after 5pm along and ahead of the front after 5pm. The middle of the state is under a Slight Risk of severe weather.

The main threats are damaging winds and large hail. The threat of a tornado is very low. Storms will be on the move and won’t reach Wichita until closer to sundown. They’ll make their way out of the area during the overnight.

A slim chance of a shower or storm will carry into Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sun.

Another rain chance Wednesday night should be confined to Southwestern Kansas and more spotty episodes will follow through the rest of the week. Especially Thursday night into Friday and Friday night into Saturday. High temperatures peak and warm well into the 80s Saturday with noticeable humidity.

Symphony in the Flint Hills Saturday is looking good as another chance of showers and storms should hold off until closer to the overnight. Unsettled skies linger into the start of next week.