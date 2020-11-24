On Ronelle’s Radar: Tuesday system brings wet and some wintry weather

Our next storm system will move through today and it’ll be a dynamic one where we’ll see rain and storms on one side and the potential for wintry weather on the other. For now, there isn’t much rain around early this morning. Just a few light showers and patchy fog to the northwest. But there will be an uptick in moisture as the day goes on.

Winds are gusty and out of the south. They’ll switch out of the north from west to east which will cause temperatures to fall and it’ll be one of those days where we’ll see a sharp divide between 40s and 50s.

As showers and storms continue into the afternoon a wintry mix and snow will begin to develop to the west as colder air sinks in.

We’ll need to monitor South Central Kansas and the Kansas/Oklahoma line for the possibility of a strong to severe storm into the evening. Hail and wind are the main threats. We’ll need to monitor points south in Oklahoma where an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

After dark, rain could change to snow closer to portions of Central Kansas tonight before the system wraps up early Wednesday.

Snowfall amounts will range from a trace to 2″. Rainfall amounts will be heaviest between Central and Eastern Kansas and range from .10″ to nearly an inch.

Waking up early Wednesday we’ll be drier but also colder. Lows will bottom out into the 20s to 30s.

Sunshine returns mid week and highs rebound nicely and quickly back into the 50s. We’ll have a similar day for Thanksgiving with fair skies and temperatures close to average.

So far, the extended forecast through early next week is looking dry and sunny with periods of strong winds. Models have been back and forth with a weekend chance of rain but the latest trends have been taking the rain farther to our east. Temperatures stay close to average in the 50s to upper 40s.