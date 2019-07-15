On Ronelle’s Radar: Turning much hotter this week

Sunny, warm, and dry to start your Monday and the new work week. Expect more of the same as we go through the day. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs heating back up into the 90s.

A few more clouds and sprinkles are possible in Southeastern Kansas due to Tropical Depression Barry. Barry’s remnants will continue to weaken while moving north and east over the next couple of days so impacts to Kansas will be minimal while staying east of Wichita.

During the evening and into the overnight there’s a slim chance of a shower or storm in Western Kansas, especially Northwestern Kansas.

This part of the area will dry back out by early Tuesday morning and another small evening chance of a shower or storm follows.

Tuesday’s highs will be hotter in the middle to upper 90s and portions of Southwestern Kansas will start to heat up into the triple digits. Triple digit highs across the area look likely through the rest of the work week so everyone will need to find ways to stay cool and hydrated.

This dry, stagnant pattern is the result of a strong area of high pressure to our west that will block any storm systems from reaching us and keep the forecast similar day by day. The heat looks like it’ll start to break early next week.